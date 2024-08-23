🚨Know the risks

🚨Two Monmouth County checkpoints

🚨Larger crackdown effort happening now

Impaired driving isn’t worth the risks: loss of life, fines, incarceration, license suspension and more.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force has ramped up efforts all summer long to drive home the message, and efforts aren’t over.

Neptune City’s checkpoint is from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; all Route 35 northbound traffic will be redirected at Steiner Avenue for the screening.

In Wall beginning Saturday at 10 p.m., drivers will be stopped on westbound Route 138 and sent to Maxwell Drive. The checkpoint will last through 2 a.m.

“As always, the Task Force hopes all drivers will be responsible and use either a designated driver or an alternative means of transportation (taxi or ride-sharing option) if they plan on drinking this coming weekend,” Task Force Coordinator and Chief Michael Schneider said.

Not just here

Not in Monmouth County this weekend? You can still expect heightened patrols throughout New Jersey, especially for the final stretch of summer.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high visibility campaign is happening through Labor Day.

More than 100 New Jersey departments have been given a total of over $540,000 to enforce safe driving, according to a recent New Jersey 101.5 report.

