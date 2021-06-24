NJ dirty jobs — chicken poop, fish garbage and bugs

I had a caller the other day talking about his job as an exterminator and he got me thinking about what job I would never want to do.

As you know, I'm not afraid of a dirty job: Growing up working in my dad's machine shop coming home dirty every weekend — when I was 12.

My job was to spread oil-sorb in between the machines that cut metal parts from metal bar stock. After spreading through a row of machines, I reversed the path with a straightened garden hoe scraping up the now heavy product as it was full of oil. This process continued for hours, until my lunch break.

The shop was in Westmont, N.J. I think it's all condos now. And there was this small deli around the corner where I would get the same lunch every day. A cheesesteak with provolone and fried onions in a red basket with a bag of chips.

Back to the extermination business, I would be totally uncomfortable in the small spaces under someone's home filled with bugs and webs.

Actually just got a chill writing that line.

Eric Scott and I discussed his dirty job as a young guy, working at a chicken farm and specifically with chicken poop fertilizer. If you could've seen his face as we discussed it, you'd think he was smelling it in the studio.

We had a great conversation with a "garbage man," caller Phil from Brick, who talked about how he loved the job. That was a refreshing call. Staying in shape, being your own boss and leaving the work at work.

Can't say that for the office job can you?

What's your dirty job, do you love it or hate it? Hit me up on the NJ1015 app. Make sure you subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and send me a note!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

