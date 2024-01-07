NJ delayed school openings for snow — Monday, Jan. 8

The clean up of up to nearly a foot of snow in northern New Jersey and icy roads means some schools are delaying the opening of school Monday morning.

Freezing temperatures are likely for much of inland New Jersey Sunday night. Not a hard freeze (deep in the 20s), but cold enough for some icy puddles Monday morning, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"Be vigilant and watch your step. Snowbanks along roads where it snowed melted during the day but will refreeze at night causing some slippery roads for the Monday morning commute," Zarrow said.

Zarrow said the weekend storm dropped up to 13 inches in parts of Sussex County and 10 inches in Warren County. Much of Morris County received over a half-foot of snow.

