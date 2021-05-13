NJ dad charged with knocking out ‘fussy’ newborn, report says

Slobodan Todoric (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)

WAYNE — A Passaic County man was just charged with beating a newborn child unconscious a year ago.

Slobodan Todoric, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree child abuse.

The arrest came a year after police were called to the family's Wayne home about an unresponsive 4-week-old child.

The baby, who had various internal and external injuries, was hospitalized at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Prosecutors eventually charged Todoric after interviewing numerous witnesses.

According to an affidavit filed in court by investigators, Todoric told police that he had simply put his fussy child to sleep and later found that the child was turning blue and not breathing, according to a report by NJ.com.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether Todoric had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was released from jail on Tuesday with pretrial monitoring conditions.

He faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

