NJ could keep social distancing and closed businesses ‘deep into May’

Murphy, appearing on CNN late Wednesday, said he thinks rigorous social distancing and the shuttering of many businesses will continue “deep into May.”

The first-term Democrat on March 21 ordered the state's residents to stay home, after he earlier required the closure of casinos, gyms, theaters and restaurants and bars except for take-out or delivery.

Also shuttered are the state's more than 600 school districts. It's uncertain when they could reopen.

New Jersey reported more than 180 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, double the number from the previous day, bringing the total toll to 537 people.

The jump stems from reporting delays as health care officials determine the cause of deaths, Murphy said. A surge of cases is hitting northern New Jersey, the hardest-hit part of the state so far, health officials have said.

The state has more than 25,000 positive cases, up about 3,500 over the previous 24 hours.

Murphy on Thursday also signed a new executive order — his 12th since February — authorizing State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan to commandeer necessary medical supplies such as N95 masks and ventilators from health care facilities that are not operating. On March 23, Murphy had signed an executive order instructing all healthcare facilities in the state to submit an inventory of their supplies. That order also suspended all elective surgeries and procedures.

Murphy said he expects the private facilities to cooperate and provide the equipment on their own.

"We must continue to take action to meet the critical medical needs of our hospitals and medical centers during this pandemic," Murphy said in a written statement.

The state has already obtained nearly 10 million pieces of personal protective equipment.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Unemployment claims

Residents applying for unemployment benefits last week climbed 32% higher than the week before, the state Labor Department said Thursday.

There were more than 206,000 claims for the week ending March 28, up from 155,000 the previous week, the department said in a statement.

The jump in claims is fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to state officials.

The new claims over the past two weeks dwarf the state's previous record for jobless claims: In 2012, Superstorm Sandy led to a spike of 46,000 claims.

Nearly 156,000 residents are currently collecting unemployment benefits, about 51,000 more than the week before, according to the department.

First field hospital

Murphy toured a 250-bed field hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus. The facility will open early next week, according to the governor.

The hospital is slated to field non-coronavirus cases. It's one of four field hospitals that are supposed to open in New Jersey.

There will be two 250-bed facilities in Edison, with the fourth 250-bed field hospital in Atlantic City.

Transit funding

New York-area mass transit providers will receive more than $5 billion in aid from the federal government as they confront large revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Transit Administration on Thursday announced $25 billion it is awarding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). It included more than $5.4 billion for the New York metropolitan area including New Jersey and Connecticut.

Last month, New Jersey Transit, the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system, requested $1.25 billion in aid. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth rail service as well as New York city bus and subway service, had requested $4 billion.

