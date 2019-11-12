Police are cautioning New Jersey drivers not to create a traffic hazard in the process of seeking a Popeyes chicken sandwich.

A Reddit user posted a digital sign said to be on display in Rutherford, with the warning that "a sandwich isn't worth a ticket." The restaurant location within the Bergen County community is Meadow Road, alongside busy Route 17.

The fast food chain relaunched the extremely popular menu item on Sunday, Nov. 3, which spurred lines of vehicles stretching out onto highways around the state, including Route 22 in Union Township, Route 37 in Toms River and Route 130 in Willingboro.

There are more than 60 Popeyes locations around New Jersey, according to the company's website.