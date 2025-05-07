There's been so much negative news lately when it comes to travel. From airlines to trains and even by road, it's as if New Jersey isn't allowed to get a break.

Not to mention costs. Every year, prices seem to creep higher and higher. In fact, it's gotten to the point where commuting by ferry has become a very good alternative for those trying to escape high costs and daily delays.

Yes, the ferry costs a little more to travel on, but it's really not by much. Especially for daily commuters who are just looking to get to and from the city without having to deal with any hassle.

I myself have commuted on the Seastreak Ferry from New Jersey to New York City. I have to tell you, there's no comparison when it comes to the quality of the commute.

You have time to relax with no expensive tolls or bridges, or even headaches from heavy traffic. And when it comes to the train, you just never know what kind of delays you'll be hit with.

Which is why I was pleasantly surprised to see the latest investment take place at one of Seastreak's Ferry terminals that will highly benefit those with electric vehicles.

EV charging stations by Seastreak Ferry in Atlantic Highlands, NJ Mike Brant TSM loading...

Brand new at their Atlantic Highlands port is a series of charging stations. Even better? You can leave your vehicle charging while you head out on the ferry.

This, to me, is the right kind of investment we should be making for both our daily and casual commuters. Hopefully, services like this will expand elsewhere to make it even easier for those with electric vehicles.

And as I mentioned above, the ferry really isn't too much more expensive when compared to things such as commuting by rail. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but the divide isn't as great as it once was.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.