NJ celebrities: 9 notable high school alumni from South Jersey

These celebrities were born, raised, and graduated in South Jersey. While you may be aware of a few, some may come as a surprise!

As the Class of 2023 takes its place in the annals of South Jersey history, we're highlighting some of our areas most famous grads. It's always so cool when one of South Jersey's own MAKE IT in Hollywood or on another part of the world stage. It makes us proud! Like one of us made a big outrageous dream of being famous come true, it actually happened.

From actor Bruce Willis to talk show host Kelly Ripa to wrestling beast King Kong Bundy, we're taking a look at some of the most notable high school alum from South Jersey.

Did you go to high school with any of the celebrities featured in our photo gallery below? We'd love to hear your stories in the comments.

And, what about the Class of 2023? Is there a fellow classmate you think might be bound to follow in these celebrities footsteps? Shout them out!

9 Notable High School Alum from South Jersey These celebrities were born, raised, and graduated in South Jersey. While you may be aware of a few, some may come as a surprise!

The Best Reviews From People Who Had The Worst Time Visiting The White House You think people are impressed visiting the White House? Think again. Visitors who have toured the White House grounds have taken to Yelp to voice their displeasure about everything from the size of the building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. to Secret Service being rude to them when they got lost.