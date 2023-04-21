Bullying resources for students and parents in New Jersey

Bullying resources for students and parents in New Jersey

New Jersey schools are bound by state law on harassment, intimidation or bullying in schools known as the Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights. You can read the law here as well as the amendments to the law here.

On this page, you will find helpful links to resources and information that parents and students often search for when dealing with bullying.

Remember: There's always help. If you ever need to talk to someone in a moment of crisis, call or text New Jersey's free hotline at 988.

Devonyu, Thinkstock
loading...

This is how New Jersey law defines bullying

Harassment, intimidation or bullying" means any gesture, any written, verbal or physical act, or any electronic communication, whether it be a single incident or a series of incidents, that is reasonably perceived as being motivated either by any actual or perceived characteristic, such as race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, or a mental, physical or sensory disability, or by any other distinguishing characteristic, that takes place on school property, at any school-sponsored function, on a school bus, or off school grounds as provided for in section 16 of
P.L.2010, c.122 (C.18A:37-15.3), that substantially disrupts or interferes with the orderly operation of the school or the rights of other students and that:

a. a reasonable person should know, under the circumstances, will have the effect of physically or emotionally harming a student or damaging the student's property, or placing a student in reasonable fear of physical or emotional harm to his person or damage to his
property;

b. has the effect of insulting or demeaning any student or group of students; or

c. creates a hostile educational environment for the student by interfering with a student’s education or by severely or pervasively causing physical or emotional harm to the student.

loading...

🚫 How to prevent school bullying

🚫 What adults can do to prevent youth bullying

🚫 What kids can do if they are being bullied

🚫 Bullying 101 for elementary students

🚫 Bullying 101 for older students

🚫 How adults should respond to bullying

🚫 Self-defense strategies for bullying

🚫 Laws & policies regarding bullying

loading...

🚫 Cyberbullying warning signs

🚫 Cyberbullying fact sheet

🚫 Social media apps you should know about

🚫 Teen sexting resources for parents

🚫 More cyberbullying resources for parents

loading...

🚫 Laws & policies regarding bullying

🚫 Guidance for parents on New Jersey's anti-bullying laws

🚫 How you can get officials to respond to bullying of your child

🚫 More resources: New Jersey Coalition for Bullying Awareness & Prevention

loading...

Watch our special town hall on youth bullying

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM