NJ beach workers hit by COVID-19 outbreak — borough limits tags

Manasquan said it will limit beach crowds this weekend after an outbreak of 23 COVID-19 cases traced back to employees of the Beach and Recreation departments.

The township will limit its sale of beach tags on Saturday and Sunday to 1,000 per day.

Borough Council President Mike Mangan said visitors and residents have a responsibility to follow social-distancing rules. He warned that the number of COVID-19 cases could get out of hand and endanger the chances of students returning to classrooms in September.

"I have to ask everyone in town whether you live here, whether you're visiting, please follow the rules," Mangan said. "We all have to be more vigilant about keeping our distance, washing our hands and wearing face coverings in public."

If beaches become too crowded people will be directed to less crowded beaches and access will be closed. Message boards will be placed at Stockton Lake Boulevard, at the entrance to the public parking lot on North Main Street just south of Atlantic Avenue and Brielle Road with beach tag sale updates.

The summer recreation program for residents has been canceled but the junior guard program will continue on Monday.

With temperatures headed to the 90s with high humidity, the Jersey Shore will be a popular place this weekend.

Last weekend, pictures popped up on social media calling out Long Branch for overcrowding on its beaches.

Long Branch Police Chief Jason Roebuck said too many people gathered all at once, forcing the beach patrol and police department to close access to the sand for a brief period of time.

Beach manager Dan George said crowd size was being monitored and the crowds started to be moved further south to less crowded sections.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that he spoke to mayors in Long Branch, Neptune City and Point Pleasant about crowding.

"If we don't manage capacity at beaches and we can't get social distancing, we're probably playing with fire," Murphy said.

