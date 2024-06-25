NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 78°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:13a
|High
Tue 11:13a
|Low
Tue 5:14p
|High
Tue 11:26p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:47a
|Low
Tue 4:38p
|High
Tue 11:00p
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:01a
|Low
Tue 4:50p
|High
Tue 11:14p
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:43a
|Low
Tue 4:42p
|High
Tue 10:56p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:18a
|High
Tue 2:53p
|Low
Tue 9:19p
|High
Wed 3:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:16a
|High
Tue 11:03a
|Low
Tue 5:08p
|High
Tue 11:18p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:52a
|High
Tue 2:00p
|Low
Tue 8:53p
|High
Wed 2:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:57a
|High
Tue 12:04p
|Low
Tue 5:43p
|High
Wed 12:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:48a
|Low
Tue 4:37p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:17a
|High
Tue 11:23a
|Low
Tue 5:05p
|High
Tue 11:46p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:52a
|Low
Tue 4:44p
|High
Tue 11:11p
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:46a
|High
Tue 11:57a
|Low
Tue 5:44p
|High
Wed 12:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto