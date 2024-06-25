NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 78°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 77° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:13a High

Tue 11:13a Low

Tue 5:14p High

Tue 11:26p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:47a Low

Tue 4:38p High

Tue 11:00p Low

Wed 5:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:01a Low

Tue 4:50p High

Tue 11:14p Low

Wed 5:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:43a Low

Tue 4:42p High

Tue 10:56p Low

Wed 5:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:18a High

Tue 2:53p Low

Tue 9:19p High

Wed 3:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:16a High

Tue 11:03a Low

Tue 5:08p High

Tue 11:18p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:52a High

Tue 2:00p Low

Tue 8:53p High

Wed 2:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:57a High

Tue 12:04p Low

Tue 5:43p High

Wed 12:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:48a Low

Tue 4:37p High

Tue 11:03p Low

Wed 5:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:17a High

Tue 11:23a Low

Tue 5:05p High

Tue 11:46p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:52a Low

Tue 4:44p High

Tue 11:11p Low

Wed 5:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:46a High

Tue 11:57a Low

Tue 5:44p High

Wed 12:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto