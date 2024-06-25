NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/25

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 78°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature77° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:13a		High
Tue 11:13a		Low
Tue 5:14p		High
Tue 11:26p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:47a		Low
Tue 4:38p		High
Tue 11:00p		Low
Wed 5:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:01a		Low
Tue 4:50p		High
Tue 11:14p		Low
Wed 5:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:43a		Low
Tue 4:42p		High
Tue 10:56p		Low
Wed 5:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:18a		High
Tue 2:53p		Low
Tue 9:19p		High
Wed 3:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:16a		High
Tue 11:03a		Low
Tue 5:08p		High
Tue 11:18p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:52a		High
Tue 2:00p		Low
Tue 8:53p		High
Wed 2:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:57a		High
Tue 12:04p		Low
Tue 5:43p		High
Wed 12:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:48a		Low
Tue 4:37p		High
Tue 11:03p		Low
Wed 5:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:17a		High
Tue 11:23a		Low
Tue 5:05p		High
Tue 11:46p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:52a		Low
Tue 4:44p		High
Tue 11:11p		Low
Wed 5:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:46a		High
Tue 11:57a		Low
Tue 5:44p		High
Wed 12:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

