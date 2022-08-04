NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values of up to 102 are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 94°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:43a
|High
Thu 1:17p
|Low
Thu 7:30p
|High
Fri 1:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:07a
|High
Thu 12:51p
|Low
Thu 6:54p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:19a
|High
Thu 1:05p
|Low
Thu 7:06p
|High
Fri 1:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:11a
|High
Thu 12:47p
|Low
Thu 6:58p
|High
Fri 12:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:48a
|High
Thu 4:57p
|Low
Thu 11:35p
|High
Fri 5:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:51a
|High
Thu 1:08p
|Low
Thu 7:32p
|High
Fri 1:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:22a
|High
Thu 4:04p
|Low
Thu 11:09p
|High
Fri 4:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:27a
|High
Thu 2:02p
|Low
Thu 8:11p
|High
Fri 2:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:27a
|High
Thu 12:49p
|Low
Thu 7:06p
|High
Fri 12:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:53a
|High
Thu 1:20p
|Low
Thu 7:32p
|High
Fri 1:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:40a
|High
Thu 12:56p
|Low
Thu 7:16p
|High
Fri 1:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:35a
|High
Thu 2:02p
|Low
Thu 8:08p
|High
Fri 2:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming S around 2 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.