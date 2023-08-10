NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/10

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/10

Point Pleasant (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:00pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 9:51a		High
Thu 4:05p		Low
Thu 10:56p		High
Fri 4:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:15a		High
Thu 3:39p		Low
Thu 10:20p		High
Fri 4:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:27a		High
Thu 3:53p		Low
Thu 10:32p		High
Fri 4:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:19a		High
Thu 3:35p		Low
Thu 10:24p		High
Fri 4:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:15a		Low
Thu 1:56p		High
Thu 7:45p		Low
Fri 3:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:48a		High
Thu 4:07p		Low
Thu 10:55p		High
Fri 4:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:22a		Low
Thu 1:30p		High
Thu 6:52p		Low
Fri 2:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 10:13a		High
Thu 4:57p		Low
Thu 11:23p		High
Fri 5:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:20a		High
Thu 4:00p		Low
Thu 10:38p		High
Fri 4:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 9:37a		High
Thu 4:26p		Low
Thu 10:54p		High
Fri 4:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:29a		High
Thu 4:21p		Low
Thu 10:49p		High
Fri 4:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:20a		High
Thu 5:03p		Low
Thu 11:38p		High
Fri 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM