NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/10
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:02am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:51a
|High
Thu 4:05p
|Low
Thu 10:56p
|High
Fri 4:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:15a
|High
Thu 3:39p
|Low
Thu 10:20p
|High
Fri 4:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:27a
|High
Thu 3:53p
|Low
Thu 10:32p
|High
Fri 4:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:19a
|High
Thu 3:35p
|Low
Thu 10:24p
|High
Fri 4:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:15a
|Low
Thu 1:56p
|High
Thu 7:45p
|Low
Fri 3:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:48a
|High
Thu 4:07p
|Low
Thu 10:55p
|High
Fri 4:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:22a
|Low
Thu 1:30p
|High
Thu 6:52p
|Low
Fri 2:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:13a
|High
Thu 4:57p
|Low
Thu 11:23p
|High
Fri 5:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:20a
|High
Thu 4:00p
|Low
Thu 10:38p
|High
Fri 4:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:37a
|High
Thu 4:26p
|Low
Thu 10:54p
|High
Fri 4:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:29a
|High
Thu 4:21p
|Low
Thu 10:49p
|High
Fri 4:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:20a
|High
Thu 5:03p
|Low
Thu 11:38p
|High
Fri 5:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.