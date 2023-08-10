NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/10

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the South

11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:00pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:51a High

Thu 4:05p Low

Thu 10:56p High

Fri 4:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:15a High

Thu 3:39p Low

Thu 10:20p High

Fri 4:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:27a High

Thu 3:53p Low

Thu 10:32p High

Fri 4:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:19a High

Thu 3:35p Low

Thu 10:24p High

Fri 4:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:15a Low

Thu 1:56p High

Thu 7:45p Low

Fri 3:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:48a High

Thu 4:07p Low

Thu 10:55p High

Fri 4:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:22a Low

Thu 1:30p High

Thu 6:52p Low

Fri 2:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:13a High

Thu 4:57p Low

Thu 11:23p High

Fri 5:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:20a High

Thu 4:00p Low

Thu 10:38p High

Fri 4:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:37a High

Thu 4:26p Low

Thu 10:54p High

Fri 4:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:29a High

Thu 4:21p Low

Thu 10:49p High

Fri 4:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:20a High

Thu 5:03p Low

Thu 11:38p High

Fri 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

