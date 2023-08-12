NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/12

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/12

(Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 7:59pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:36a		Low
Sat 11:37a		High
Sat 5:59p		Low
Sun 12:36a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:10a		Low
Sat 11:01a		High
Sat 5:33p		Low
Sun 12:00a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:24a		Low
Sat 11:13a		High
Sat 5:47p		Low
Sun 12:12a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:06a		Low
Sat 11:05a		High
Sat 5:29p		Low
Sun 12:04a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:16a		Low
Sat 3:42p		High
Sat 9:39p		Low
Sun 4:41a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:32a		Low
Sat 11:30a		High
Sat 5:52p		Low
Sun 12:38a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:23a		Low
Sat 3:16p		High
Sat 8:46p		Low
Sun 4:15a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:15a		Low
Sat 11:58a		High
Sat 6:43p		Low
Sun 1:12a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:24a		Low
Sat 11:12a		High
Sat 5:46p		Low
Sun 12:25a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:41a		Low
Sat 11:27a		High
Sat 6:12p		Low
Sun 12:44a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:45a		Low
Sat 11:24a		High
Sat 6:08p		Low
Sun 12:39a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:29a		Low
Sat 12:13p		High
Sat 6:53p		Low
Sun 1:30a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM