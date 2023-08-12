NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/12

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 7:59pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:36a Low

Sat 11:37a High

Sat 5:59p Low

Sun 12:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:10a Low

Sat 11:01a High

Sat 5:33p Low

Sun 12:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:24a Low

Sat 11:13a High

Sat 5:47p Low

Sun 12:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:06a Low

Sat 11:05a High

Sat 5:29p Low

Sun 12:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:16a Low

Sat 3:42p High

Sat 9:39p Low

Sun 4:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:32a Low

Sat 11:30a High

Sat 5:52p Low

Sun 12:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:23a Low

Sat 3:16p High

Sat 8:46p Low

Sun 4:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:15a Low

Sat 11:58a High

Sat 6:43p Low

Sun 1:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:24a Low

Sat 11:12a High

Sat 5:46p Low

Sun 12:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:41a Low

Sat 11:27a High

Sat 6:12p Low

Sun 12:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:45a Low

Sat 11:24a High

Sat 6:08p Low

Sun 12:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:29a Low

Sat 12:13p High

Sat 6:53p Low

Sun 1:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

