NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:36a
|Low
Sat 11:37a
|High
Sat 5:59p
|Low
Sun 12:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:10a
|Low
Sat 11:01a
|High
Sat 5:33p
|Low
Sun 12:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:24a
|Low
Sat 11:13a
|High
Sat 5:47p
|Low
Sun 12:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:06a
|Low
Sat 11:05a
|High
Sat 5:29p
|Low
Sun 12:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:16a
|Low
Sat 3:42p
|High
Sat 9:39p
|Low
Sun 4:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:32a
|Low
Sat 11:30a
|High
Sat 5:52p
|Low
Sun 12:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:23a
|Low
Sat 3:16p
|High
Sat 8:46p
|Low
Sun 4:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:15a
|Low
Sat 11:58a
|High
Sat 6:43p
|Low
Sun 1:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:24a
|Low
Sat 11:12a
|High
Sat 5:46p
|Low
Sun 12:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:41a
|Low
Sat 11:27a
|High
Sat 6:12p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:45a
|Low
Sat 11:24a
|High
Sat 6:08p
|Low
Sun 12:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:29a
|Low
Sat 12:13p
|High
Sat 6:53p
|Low
Sun 1:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers through the night.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.