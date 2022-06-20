NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:47a
|High
Mon 2:00p
|Low
Mon 8:15p
|High
Tue 2:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:11a
|High
Mon 1:34p
|Low
Mon 7:39p
|High
Tue 1:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:23a
|High
Mon 1:48p
|Low
Mon 7:51p
|High
Tue 2:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:15a
|High
Mon 1:30p
|Low
Mon 7:43p
|High
Tue 1:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:00a
|Low
Mon 11:52a
|High
Mon 5:40p
|Low
Tue 12:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:52a
|High
Mon 1:53p
|Low
Mon 8:11p
|High
Tue 2:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:26a
|High
Mon 4:47p
|Low
Mon 11:54p
|High
Tue 5:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 2:32p
|Low
Mon 8:32p
|High
Tue 2:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:26a
|High
Mon 1:44p
|Low
Mon 7:45p
|High
Tue 1:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:49a
|High
Mon 2:05p
|Low
Mon 8:05p
|High
Tue 2:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:36a
|High
Mon 1:51p
|Low
Mon 7:49p
|High
Tue 2:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:26a
|High
Mon 2:45p
|Low
Mon 8:44p
|High
Tue 3:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds after midnight.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.