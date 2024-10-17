NJ 20 year olds mourn former One Directioner Liam Payne

Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction or 1D as one caller put it, died after reportedly falling off a balcony in Argentina.

"All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere - Arrivals Kate Green/Getty Images loading...

One Direction was one of the biggest boy bands in the world. He was only 31 and had a 7-year-old son. The circumstances of his death involved a call to emergency services for reported erratic behavior in the hotel lobby, the destruction of a laptop, and the trashing of his hotel room.

I'm not going to speculate what happened, whether he suffered from depression, substance abuse, etc. It did occur to me that as disconnected from pop culture as I can be, many were truly distraught over his death.

Many parents called about their daughters' who ranged from 25-30 years old who were devastated by the news. One caller's daughter took the day off to mourn and she works remotely.

BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Getty Images loading...

We heard from others who are closer to my age remembering the loss of entertainment icons like Kurt Cobain, John Lennon, and Robin Williams.

One caller brought up Steve Irwin, the Australian TV conservationist guy who was impaled by a sting ray nearly two decades ago.

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Getty Images loading...

Have you been impacted by a celebrity death? Is there a celebrity that if they pass, you'll need a moment? Hit me up on the NJ 101.5 app and let me know. We're making a list.

LOOK: 23 Child Actors Who Died Young Stacker compiled a list of 23 child actors who died young using various sources, including news articles, interviews, and more. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈