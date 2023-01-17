TRENTON — Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 recently concluded their annual holiday Feel Better Bears campaign in the Garden State.

In the fourth year of the program, it’s estimated over 10,000 teddy bears have been distributed to children throughout the state of New Jersey.

Since Nov. 21, the radio station has been collecting bears for the New Jersey State Policeman’s Benevolent Association to distribute to local municipalities.

The teddy bears collected will be kept in squad cars and given to children in crisis situations, so they have something to hug and make them “feel better” during emergency situations.

“New Jersey 101.5 along with the NJPBA and our sponsors are proud to have brought this important program to our communities,” Townsquare New Jersey Regional Vice President Brian Lang said.

Individuals were able to support the campaign by dropping off teddy bears at All-American Auto Group dealerships and Trinity Rehab locations. They were also able to purchase bears through an online store on NJ1015.com that were sent directly to the NJPBA.