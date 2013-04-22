Nicaragua Detains US-Most Wanted Suspect

Police in Nicaragua have detained one of the FBI's ten most-wanted fugitives, child-porn suspect Eric Justin Toth.

The head of detectives for Nicaragua's National Police force says Toth was detained near the Honduran border.

Glenda Zavala said Monday that Toth had been detained Saturday, based on an international detention request.

The former Washington D.C. elementary school teacher faces accusations he possessed and produced child pornography.

He lost his teaching job in 2008 after another teacher found images of child pornography on a school camera in Toth's possession. He then disappeared.

The FBI had offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the 31-year-old Toth.

