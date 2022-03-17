Newborn puppies found in trash in Monmouth County, NJ

FARMINGDALE — It's been a tough week for the Monmouth County SPCA as they work through not one, but two cases of animal cruelty.

The first call they received was about a litter of newborn puppies found in a box and discarded in piles of trash at Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale.

The spot where nine newborn puppies were found discarded in piles of trash at Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale (Photo Credit: Monmouth County SPCA Facebook page)

According to their Facebook page, a good Samaritan spotted the box and called the SPCA's Animal Control Division.

The puppies thought to be only 24 hours old were in bad shape. Some still had the umbilical cord attached. Others were dehydrated and lethargic so the shelter provided them with heat and tube feedings every few hours.

Sadly, one puppy died but as of now, the rest are stable.

Nine newborn puppies found discarded in piles of trash at Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale (Monmouth County SPCA Facebook page)

The same day, another call came in from the Asbury Park Police about an abused and barely responsive puppy. The 10-week old had visible and internal injuries, including multiple skull fractures causing excessive head and face swelling, along with lacerations on his face, neck, and ears.

The SPCA has named the pup Laddy. He is being monitored 24/7 for any bleeding or swelling. He's been receiving pain management to keep him comfortable as he heals. Details on Laddy's case are still unfolding.

Laddy, a 10-week old pup, who was a victim of animal cruelty, is being cared for at the Monmouth County SPCA (Photo Credit: Monmouth County SPCA Facebook page)

Donations are greatly appreciated to help these puppies.

The Monmouth County SPCA's Law Enforcement Division is looking for information on both of these cases. If anyone has any, please contact the Monmouth County Cruelty Hotline at 877-898-7297 or the Monmouth County Prosecutors Tip Line at 800-671-4400.

