Newark, NJ mayor asks businesses to close for 13-mile anti-violence demonstration

Newark is organizing a 13-mile Citywide Peace Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20 to support efforts to end gun violence in the city.

Mayor Ras Baraka called gun violence the biggest threat to the city's future and a public health crisis for the country. He is asking business owners to close early that day and join residents and community organizations for the walk.

“What we have seen in Newark and cities across the country is tragic, horrifying, and intolerable," Baraka said. "This is a call to action to bring peace to our city and move Newark forward into our promised future.”

Participants can walk, run, jog, ride bicycles, roller-skate or use scooters to join the walk in one of the city's five wards ending at West Side High School.

Poster for Newark's Community Walk to End Violence Poster for Newark's Community Walk to End Violence (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Gun crime down in 2022

Newark police stats show crime involving guns is down or improved in Newark in a year-to-date comparison as of Aug. 1.

Non-fatal shooting incidents: 88 (2022) 127 (2021) -31%

88 (2022) 127 (2021) -31% Non-fatal shooting victims: 119 (2022) 169 (2021) -30%

119 (2022) 169 (2021) -30% Guns Recovered: 414 (2022) 305 (2021) +36%

414 (2022) 305 (2021) +36% Gun Arrests: 327 (2022) 218 (2021) +50%

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

