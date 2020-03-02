New York State gets first confirmed case of coronavirus

New York State has its first case of the new coronavirus, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her mid-30s who contracted the COVD-19 virus while traveling in Iran. She is currently isolated in her home in New York City.

The governor said it had been a matter not of "if," but "when" a case of the coronavirus would be confirmed in New York State.

"The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York," Cuomo said in a statement.

Like New Jersey, the state was granted permission via an Emergency Use Authorization on Friday by the FDA to conduct its own tests on patient samples at its state lab in Albany. The CDC still performs confirmatory testing on any positive results.

New Jersey does not have any known cases of coronavirus. A patient at Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center tested negative on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Dept. of Health.

New York is the only one of New Jersey's neighboring states to have positive cases of coronavirus, as Delaware and Pennsylvania have no reported cases.

The World Heath Organization reported 80 confirmed cases in the United States with two deaths. Over 89,000 people have been diagnosed with COVD-19 with 3,000 deaths reported.

