New year, new you: Start 2023 with fun NJ adult classes

Trying something new can always be a fun way to spice up your week, month or even year.

Oftentimes, adults think it may be late to find a new hobby or pick up a new skill but who is to say there’s a timer on when we can try new things?

If you have some extra time coming up and have interest, there are a ton of fun adult classes in New Jersey to check out.

Whether you’re looking to get back into an old activity or learn something new and unique there are plenty of options.

The first thing to check out is Hoboken Bartending School, which is a virtual class where you can learn to make fun and delicious cocktails from your own home.

This class is fun to try alone or with a group of friends and is recurring.

There are also many in-person classes, one of the most popular in Wayne, called Mix 'em Up Bartending School.

Mix 'em Up Bartending School

If you are looking to strengthen your cooking as well, Hudson Table in Hoboken has several amazing courses both in-person and online that you can check out.

The classes teach recipes meant for large groups of people so if you like to host parties this is something you should check out.

To learn a new instrument, Guitar Bar is a great option.

Guitar Bar in Hoboken

It’s been serving the Hudson County area for almost 20 years and teaches students of all ages.

It’s currently offering private lessons in person in guitar, bass, piano, drums, vocals, violin, ukulele, and more all at the Hoboken and Jersey City locations.

If you want to move your body more, check out the classes that Jersey City Ballet has to offer.

This prestigious academy has specific classes tailored to adults ranging from beginner to advanced.

They also host performances if you are looking to hit the stage again.

Montclair Culinary Academy has courses for all levels of chefs and offers dining for guests as well.

Classes are available for those looking to go on the chef track or for amateurs looking for a fun birthday party or celebration idea.

You can also see what languages are being offered at your local community college. Learning a language is always a fun activity and doesn’t come with much pressure.

I always wanted to do this ... is this the year I finally do?

The list goes on in terms of classes available for adults in New Jersey, but these are some great ideas to jumpstart the search.

If 2023 is your year to really change, a new skill or interest gained from an adult class is a great way to do so.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

