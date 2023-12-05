New Wawa welcomed along heavily traveled NJ Shore route

Anticipation has been building, and now, the moment has finally come. A very busy stretch for commuters and Shore visitors in Monmouth County is welcoming its very own Wawa.

According to a press release, "Wawa Officially Opens its Doors at its Newest Store in Middletown, NJ with Celebrations Honoring Associates, Customers and Community." Very exciting news for the residents of Middletown.

Although Monmouth County has numerous Wawa's to date, Middletown has been mostly void of the mega-convenience and gas store, despite the large size and population of the township. With this new addition, commuters and visitors have one more stop to fuel up and grab something to eat.

The store officially opens to the public on Friday, December 8, 2023, and will be celebrated with free cups of coffee for all customers. On top of that, "The first 100 customers through the door on December 8th will receive a limited-edition 'Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness' t-shirts, while supplies last."

Grand Opening Details

At 7:45 A.M. on December 8, 2023, local neighbors and friends are invited to the store for a little pre-celebration to prepare for the big day. They will be joined by the store General Manager, who will have the honor of counting down to the very moment the store opens up for the first time.

But the celebrations don't stop there. According to the press release, after the official 8 A.M. opening, "customers will then be invited inside to get a free any size cup of coffee and participate in a community toast and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. with Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose, oversized scissors, red ribbon, confetti, and fanfare."

The new location will also be recognizing local heroes in the area with their hoagie-building contest, Hoagies for Heroes. Both police and fire departments from Middletown will be on-site competing to see who can build hoagies the fastest within 3 minutes.

At the conclusion of the contest, both departments will be presented with a $1,000 check to donate to any charity of their choice.

Jersey Shore Summer Pit-Stop

It's not just locals who are excited about this. Those visiting during the summer months will especially be pleased to see a new Wawa along a very heavy stretch of Route 35.

Although not right along the Jersey Shore, many folks vacationing from New York, Connecticut, and Northern New Jersey certainly have another option on their drives to and from the Shore. Especially for those who travel on Route 35 in Middleton, Monmouth County, this location is prime.

But outside of that, year-round commuters will also benefit from now having a store in a stretch that has long gone without a Wawa. Along with a convenience store, fuel pumps will also be available to customers.

The newest Middletown Wawa is located at 1230 Highway 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on the southbound side of the highway.

