MIDDLETOWN — A police officer in Monmouth County who has been on the job for only a year is accused of sexual assault, according to authorities.

Justin Skelly, 25, is charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment for debauching the morals of a child, according to a criminal complaint.

The Middletown Township Police Department has suspended Skelly without pay until the criminal case against him is resolved, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mark Spivey said.

Skelly only recently joined the department in December 2023.

Details in the police report

According to the complaint against Skelly, he repeatedly had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Their illicit relationship began in mid-August and lasted through Dec. 7, police said.

An investigation found Skelly gave alcohol to the teenager and "engaged in communications of a sexual nature" with her. The complaint said detectives seized his iPhone as evidence.

Skelly also met with the victim while he was on duty, police said.

He would drive to places where he knew the girl would be hanging out with friends and talk to her from his police vehicle, the complaint said.

The investigation involving Middletown Township police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was "cooperative in nature," according to Middletown police Deputy Chief Paul Bailey.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20, according to court records.

