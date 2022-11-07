New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons tested in NJ (Opinion)

For you it was just a Saturday in November. For hundreds of people at the Meadowlands, it was the new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon test flight day.

Yes, they do that sort of thing with brand-new balloons. In a huge wide open space with a gentle breeze, balloon handlers walked the new additions through a maze of cones the width of a New York City street to make sure everyone was well-trained.

Macy's Inflates Giant Balloons Ahead Of Annual Thanksgiving Parade Getty Images loading...

Do you remember the rare incident in 1997 when a Cat in the Hat balloon was too much to control in the high winds? It hit and brought down a lamppost, which cracked a spectator in the head and put the woman in a coma for a month. It’s that kind of possibility that makes these test flights important.

The new balloons include Stuart the Minion, “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” and Bluey, the eponymous star of the children’s cartoon about an anthropomorphic family of Australian cattle dogs.

Now here’s my take on the whole thing. It’s great. Families love lining the streets of New York City and getting there super early Thanksgiving morning for the best vantage point. I would never take that away from them.

It’s just … not for me.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Getty Images loading...

Unless you’re one of those lucky New Jersey kids whose uncle happens to have a penthouse apartment right on the parade route where you can watch from what must be like a warm luxury box, I think the best vantage point is in my living in front of the television.

Call me lame but no thanks to the crowds and the potential finicky weather.

I feel about the Macy’s Day Parade the way I feel about Times Square on New Year’s Eve. It’s exciting. I’m glad it’s happening. I just want to watch from a distance. I can’t think of any bucket list item of mine that involves a crowd. And no easy access to a bathroom.

This Debbie Downer moment brought to you by turkey breast and cranberry sauce.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items