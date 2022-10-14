A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges in a fourth murder.

Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019.

Wheeler-Weaver had already been charged with her death. The new charges include attempted sexual assault of a minor, endangerment and the desecration of human remains.

Like his previous victims, prosecutors say Wheeler-Weaver met Doumbia on-line and asked her to meet for sex in exchange for money.

NJ.com reports he offered the girl $70 and she agreed to meet in October of 2016.

She left home, allegedly to meet Wheeler-Weaver on Oct. 8. That was the last time her father and sister saw her alive. She was not heard from again until her body was found nearly three years later.

Previous victims were also found in abandoned buildings in Essex County.

One of his would-be victims, however, was able to break free and call police.

Tiffany Taylor offered crucial testimony in the trial that resulted in Wheeler-Weaver's conviction. He is currently serving a 160 year sentence.

Prosecutors have said they believe there may be other victims, but have provided no additional details about their investigation.

Wheeler-Weaver was dubbed the "Yacht Rock Killer" for one of the handles he used to solicit victims on-line.

He was recently featured in a New Jersey 101.5 article detailing New Jersey's most notorious serial killers.

