New Jersey’s manufacturing industry stepped up in the face of COVID-19. Specifically, the state's 11,000 manufacturers and their more than 380,000 employees persevered through those tumultuous times to make so many items we rely upon in our daily lives. We know that every manufacturer, large and small, plays a critical part in New Jersey's economy.

New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) is virtually celebrating the industry and essential manufacturers on National Manufacturing Day — Oct. 2.

You can be part of the celebration! Registration is open right now – visit njmep.org to take part in the celebration. Half of the registration fees will be donated to the Community Food Bank of NJ and Fulfill NJ!