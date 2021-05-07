New Jersey’s top 5 cheesecakes to celebrate cheesecake month

If you didn’t know, among other holidays, May happens to be National Cheesecake Month. If you love cheesecake, you understand that there is nothing that quite compares to the creamy, sweet, tart magnificence have a delicious cheesecake. And I consider myself a connoisseur. I’ve tried so many different flavors and variations, I’ve decided that in order to celebrate, we need to narrow down the list to the best cheesecake bakers in the state.

As a lover of cheesecake, I have made it my mission to try some of Jerseys best cheesecake this month. There are quite a few places that specialize in cheesecakes in New Jersey, but these 4 are consistently getting the best reviews for taste, texture, quality, decadence and just sheer deliciousness. Treat yourself to a cheesecake to celebrate.