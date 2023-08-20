New Jersey’s most charming restaurant is among best in the nation

If you want a romantic place to dine then you need that special place that is heartwarming and cozy.

Whether it's a first date, a proposal site or a 20th anniversary dinner, a great romantic restaurant is a good find and Lovefood has put together a list of the most charming restaurants around the nation — including one in New Jersey.

The restaurant selected by Lovefood is located in Monmouth County. Scarborough Fair in Sea Girt was chosen as their most charming restaurant in the Garden State.

"A farmhouse for more than 100 years, this cute building is now the home to one of New Jersey's most romantic restaurants.

Sea Girt’s Scarborough Fair Restaurant features rustic interiors, atmospheric lighting, and a number of private dining alcoves on their own levels, making you feel you’re the only ones in the restaurant."

Scarborough Fair restaurant is located at 1414 Meetinghouse Road in Sea Girt.

