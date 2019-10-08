New Jersey‘s gonna blow 235 million dollars (Opinion)
During last summer’s budget battle, when Republicans and Democrats shockingly could not come to an agreement over budget details, the legislature decided to freeze $235 million till they could come to an agreement. Remember our government shut down was even threatened? Well now that everybody is holding hands and singing Kumbaya it seems that a lot of this money could finally be released and allocated to the programs that they were meant for.
Unfortunately almost none of these will help you directly. Not one red cent will go to alleviate the biggest problem in the state. Property taxes. According to an article in the Asbury Park patch, 64 programs are slated to be funded by this budget “windfall“. But it really makes me angry and it should you, as well. Why? Well, obviously, property taxes should be our number one priority and we can deal with the “pork” after we deal with that. As published in the Patch article here are the programs that will likely be helped by this 235 million.
Do any of these seem more important to you than property tax relief?
No?
Me, neither.
- Hunters Helping the Hungry $100,000
- Jersey Fresh $100,000
- NJ Hemp Farming Fund $500,000
- Belleville Twp Recreation Program $125,000
- Bergen Family Center Teen Center $120,000
- Bergenfield Borough Pedestrian Safety Improvements $50,000
- East Brunswick Senior Center $750,000
- Ewing Twp Roadway Improvements $1 million
- Fair Lawn Borough Pedestrian Safety Improvements $50,000
- Franklin Twp Stream Restoration $1.1 million
- Hamilton Twp (Mercer) Fire District Consolidation (PTRF) $2 million
- International Youth Organization $100,000
- Irvington Twp Camp Irvington Repair and Redevelopment $3 million
- Little Ferry Borough Traffic Study $50,000
- Morris Canal Park, Jersey City $250,000
- New Jersey Re-Entry Corporation $1 million
- NJ Hall of Fame Foundation $2.5 million
- NJSHARES S.M.A.R.T. Program $1 million
- Perth Amboy Green Infrastructure $250,000
- Sayreville Borough - Bailey Park Improvements $500,000
- South Amboy Intermodal Transit Village $1 million
- Transitional Aid to Localities (PTRF) $104.825 million
- Turtle Back Zoo $4 million
- Volunteers of America - Re-Entry Services $1 million
- Essex County Recidivism Pilot Program $6 million
- Essex County-County Jail Substance Use Disorder Programs (PTRF) $20 million
- Union County Inmate Rehabilitation Services (PTRF) $3.5 million
- Governor's Literacy Initiative $125,000
- Grants for Urban Parks (PTRF) $4 million
- Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck - Palliative Care Pilot Program $3 million
- North Jersey Community Research Initiative $75,000
- South Jersey Cancer Program - Camden (Cooper) $15.4 million
- New Jersey Elder Index $200,000
- SNAP Administration (PTRF) - Essex County $7 million
- Essex Crime Prevention (PTRF) $3 million
- Broadcast Technology Improvements $350,000
- The Council of State Governments $200,000
- Battleship NJ Museum $1 million
- Carteret Arts Center $1 million
- College Bound $800,000
- Cooper Medical School of Rowan University $7 million
- Rowan University $2 million
- Historic New Bridge Landing Park Commission $100,000
- Long Branch Historical Museum - Chapel Restoration $250,000
- Montclair State University - General Operations $7.503 million
- NJ Agricultural Experiment Station $3 million
- NJ Civic Information Consortium $1 million
- NJ Historic Commission - Celebration of America $300,000
- NJCU - Fort Monmouth Campus $1 million
- Ramapo College - General Operations $1 million
- Rowan/Cooper Medical School Operations Support $5 million
- Rutgers Equine Science Center Operating Support $95,000
- Rutgers New Brunswick School of Engineering - Equipment $2.5 million
- Rutgers University - Camden-Mental Health and Well Being $170,000
- Rutgers/Rowan Joint Board RU Camden Business School $3 million
- Stockton University - General Operations $4.612 million
- The College of NJ - General Operations $1 million
- Thomas Edison University - General Operations $1 million
- Brown Ave/Rt 206, Hillsboro - Large Truck Bypass $500,000
- I-287 Access Ramps from Rt 27 Final Design Costs $450,000
- Restoration of East Orange Train Stations $1 million
- Rt 440, Bayonne - Pedestrian Safety Improvements $250,000
- Rt 46/Rt 93 Intersection, Ridgefield - Traffic Study $250,000
- Aid to Independent Colleges and Universities $1 million
