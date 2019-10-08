During last summer’s budget battle, when Republicans and Democrats shockingly could not come to an agreement over budget details, the legislature decided to freeze $235 million till they could come to an agreement. Remember our government shut down was even threatened? Well now that everybody is holding hands and singing Kumbaya it seems that a lot of this money could finally be released and allocated to the programs that they were meant for.

Unfortunately almost none of these will help you directly. Not one red cent will go to alleviate the biggest problem in the state. Property taxes. According to an article in the Asbury Park patch, 64 programs are slated to be funded by this budget “windfall“. But it really makes me angry and it should you, as well. Why? Well, obviously, property taxes should be our number one priority and we can deal with the “pork” after we deal with that. As published in the Patch article here are the programs that will likely be helped by this 235 million.

Do any of these seem more important to you than property tax relief?

No?

Me, neither.

Hunters Helping the Hungry $100,000

Jersey Fresh $100,000

NJ Hemp Farming Fund $500,000

Belleville Twp Recreation Program $125,000

Bergen Family Center Teen Center $120,000

Bergenfield Borough Pedestrian Safety Improvements $50,000

East Brunswick Senior Center $750,000

Ewing Twp Roadway Improvements $1 million

Fair Lawn Borough Pedestrian Safety Improvements $50,000

Franklin Twp Stream Restoration $1.1 million

Hamilton Twp (Mercer) Fire District Consolidation (PTRF) $2 million

International Youth Organization $100,000

Irvington Twp Camp Irvington Repair and Redevelopment $3 million

Little Ferry Borough Traffic Study $50,000

Morris Canal Park, Jersey City $250,000

New Jersey Re-Entry Corporation $1 million

NJ Hall of Fame Foundation $2.5 million

NJSHARES S.M.A.R.T. Program $1 million

Perth Amboy Green Infrastructure $250,000

Sayreville Borough - Bailey Park Improvements $500,000

South Amboy Intermodal Transit Village $1 million

Transitional Aid to Localities (PTRF) $104.825 million

Turtle Back Zoo $4 million

Volunteers of America - Re-Entry Services $1 million

Essex County Recidivism Pilot Program $6 million

Essex County-County Jail Substance Use Disorder Programs (PTRF) $20 million

Union County Inmate Rehabilitation Services (PTRF) $3.5 million

Governor's Literacy Initiative $125,000

Grants for Urban Parks (PTRF) $4 million

Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck - Palliative Care Pilot Program $3 million

North Jersey Community Research Initiative $75,000

South Jersey Cancer Program - Camden (Cooper) $15.4 million

New Jersey Elder Index $200,000

SNAP Administration (PTRF) - Essex County $7 million

Essex Crime Prevention (PTRF) $3 million

Broadcast Technology Improvements $350,000

The Council of State Governments $200,000

Battleship NJ Museum $1 million

Carteret Arts Center $1 million

College Bound $800,000

Cooper Medical School of Rowan University $7 million

Rowan University $2 million

Historic New Bridge Landing Park Commission $100,000

Long Branch Historical Museum - Chapel Restoration $250,000

Montclair State University - General Operations $7.503 million

NJ Agricultural Experiment Station $3 million

NJ Civic Information Consortium $1 million

NJ Historic Commission - Celebration of America $300,000

NJCU - Fort Monmouth Campus $1 million

Ramapo College - General Operations $1 million

Rowan/Cooper Medical School Operations Support $5 million

Rutgers Equine Science Center Operating Support $95,000

Rutgers New Brunswick School of Engineering - Equipment $2.5 million

Rutgers University - Camden-Mental Health and Well Being $170,000

Rutgers/Rowan Joint Board RU Camden Business School $3 million

Stockton University - General Operations $4.612 million

The College of NJ - General Operations $1 million

Thomas Edison University - General Operations $1 million

Brown Ave/Rt 206, Hillsboro - Large Truck Bypass $500,000

I-287 Access Ramps from Rt 27 Final Design Costs $450,000

Restoration of East Orange Train Stations $1 million

Rt 440, Bayonne - Pedestrian Safety Improvements $250,000

Rt 46/Rt 93 Intersection, Ridgefield - Traffic Study $250,000

Aid to Independent Colleges and Universities $1 million

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​