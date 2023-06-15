New Jersey’s favorite dad jokes

What could be better on Father's Day than a good Dad joke? If only there was one. Dads have been trying since time began to make their families laugh. I know. I'm a Dad, Many times my wife has looked at me in the heat of an argument and said and said "Don't make me laugh" But being the dad that I am. I try anyway.

I'm not the only one you know. a New study explores the best Dad joke or "Dadism" in each state. I didn't even know that there was a "Dadism."

Here are New Jersey's Top 5 Dad jokes or phrases according to Rebecca from richfieldresearch.org.

1. We’re not lost, we’re taking the scenic route.

2. Hi Hungry, I’m Dad.

3. Money doesn’t grow on trees.

4. If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?

5. What's the plan, Stan?

When I asked my very funny following for their best Dad jokes, they did not let me down. Remember "ITZ 2 LAFF"

Rich Carucci

The night before I got married my father gave me some great advice. He said Son never forget you can’t rationalize with Drunks. Now shut up and get me another Drink!!

Steve Young

I hope the rain keeps up... So it doesn't come down

Steve Young

I could go for a gratchkee. (What's a gratchkee?) The litte metal things that open a garage door.

Andrea Aj Jones

This was my brother's favorite joke when he was about 3 years old. Of course it was a dad joke...

What's purple and goes buzz buzz buzz?

An electric plum.

Ouch.

Walt Wormann

Why did the turtle cross the street? To get to the shell station

Bill Kress

When does a joke become a dad joke ?

When the joke becomes apparent

Joe Conte

I wrote this dad Joke :

What do you call a car chase in Italy ?

A Hot Procutti ( pronounced Prashoot)

Joe Conte

Here’s another one I write :

What is the Pope’s favorite cigarettes ?

Holy Smokes

Chris McKelvey

What did the Pink Panther say when he stepped on an ant?

Dead ant. Dead ant. Dead ant dead ant dead ant!

Chuck Homler

Atheism is a non-prophet organization

Comic Dave Evans

Why couldn’t the toilet paper cross the road? It got stuck in a crack

Russell Bien

“Dad, I’m hungry”

Hi Hungry, I’m dad

Steve Odabashian

I wrote this one years ago.

What is the name of Superman’s dog?

Bark Kent.

Woof!

Brian T Nolan

Every morning of his adult life my Dad would open the newspaper to the obituary page and say to whomever was within earshot "Damn! They did it again." Somebody would invariably ask "Who did what, Dad?" Dad would calmly reply "All these people died in alphabetic order. Same thing every day.

Mitchell Jay

Here's one of my originals...

My GPS brought me to the wrong place, I now see the error of my Waze

Anthony Barberio

What did the pirate say when he turned 80?

“Aye, matey”

Anthony Barberio

Did you hear about the guy who killed captain crunch and toucan Sam?

He was a real cereal killer

Anthony Barberio

Now that weed is legal I invited a bunch of my stoner friends over for dinner

We called it a pot luck

Anthony Barberio

Bon Jovi was late to meet me for dinner. I called him and asked where he was

He said “we’re halfway there”

Anthony Pascale

Why was dad sad on Father’s Day? He got a sweater but he wanted a moaner.

and on that note....Happy Father's Day!

