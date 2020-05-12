New Jersey loves a parade, even if it's wave parade. So when Governor Murphy banned our latest tribute to the graduates of 2020 residents were upset. There was more clarity yesterday as New Jersey State police colonel Patrick Callahan basically said it wasn't the wave parades that they had a problem with but the amount of people gathering to be waved at.

Nevertheless, it got myself and my audience coming up with some great New Jersey parades. I remember growing up watching my father in his dress Union City firefighter's uniform driving the "snorkel" in the Union City Parades. When my sons were born, he'd come to Roosevelt, where we'd sit in front of my house with a beer and watch my sons ride their bikes in the July 4th parade, which goes through the town and culminates with a big barbecue.

Mine were actually in the Canyon of Heroes in New York honoring the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl Champion New York Giants, who of course play in New Jersey. Here are some of yours from my Facebook page:

