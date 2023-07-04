New Jersey town named most romantic place in America

Summer is here. I know, life moves pretty fast sometimes.

Have you planned your romantic summer getaway?

When I thought of places in Jersey that light a spark or make us mushy, there were a few spots that came to mind.

Off the top, there's one town that has to be considered first and foremost.

Cape May has been recognized for romance by every lifestyle site and publication.

And, well, they're not wrong.

The combination of Victorian houses and trendy shops right by the beach makes Cape May perfect for a day trip.

Romance doesn't just exist at the Shore. How about inland?

You can't go wrong with a stroll in downtown Princeton.

There are excellent restaurants and great views, especially in the fall.

For those who like to actively express their love, we travel up north.

Vernon has hiking, skiing, and lots of outdoor activities. There are plenty of romantic hideaways to take advantage of.

While all of these spots can get the blood rushing, there was only one that Cheapism highlighted.

Have you ever been to Duke Farms in Hillsborough? This stretch of land is amazing. Cheapism said:

Stretching well over 2,000 acres and encompassing more than nine humanmade lakes, Duke Farms opened to the public in 2012 and has plenty of room for couples to steal some quiet moments. When the Orchid Range reopens, don't miss it — it's a glass conservatory that features a wide variety of tropical and subtropical orchid species.

