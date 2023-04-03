Got the right stuff? NJ State Police recruitment effort begins

👮‍♀️ A new State Police trooper recruitment campaign is being launched

👮‍♀️ One focus is on diversity

👮‍♀️ The head of the State Police says the training is very difficult but worth it

The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) is kicking off a new trooper recruitment drive on April 3.

According to NJSP Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan, the goal of the campaign is to get the most qualified and diverse candidates to start the process to become a New Jersey State trooper.

He said training to become a trooper is difficult both physically and mentally, like a military boot camp.

It's stressful for everybody

‘It is a stressful training, you are gone through the week, you only get to go home through the weekends, so it’s also a stress on family,” Callahan said.

So why would somebody want to go through this?

Callahan, who grew up in the State Police as his father was a trooper for nearly 30 years, said he knows these days it is difficult to be in law enforcement, but this represents a real opportunity for young women and men who want to be of service and make a difference.

Graduation ceremony for the 163rd New Jersey State Police Class on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J. (New Jersey State Police / Tim Larsen) Graduation ceremony for the 163rd New Jersey State Police Class on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J. (New Jersey State Police / Tim Larsen) loading...

Lots of options

“Our State Police agency isn’t just going up and down the highways. We have 120 different specialized units. We also cover 100 different municipalities that don’t have their own police departments,” Callahan said.

State Troopers have an impact every time they head out on patrol, Callahan said.

“Whether that’s a seven minute car stop on 195 or that’s responding to a lost child or a motor vehicle crash – all opportunities where you can make a difference in people’s lives,” he said

Diversity is key

Callahan said the NJSP is very interested in having troopers from all different backgrounds, colors and cultures.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t talk about diversity, and wanting a State Police agency that represents the demographics of our state,” he said.

Callahan added that it's that diversity that really speaks to the strength of the State Police and New Jersey.

Callahan said the most recent State Police class is made up of about 40% minority members.

“I think there’s a sense of peace and of respect when a community looks and sees a Jersey trooper that looks like them and comes from where they came from.”

The 159th New Jersey State Police Class in July 2019 (NJ State Police) The 159th New Jersey State Police Class in July 2019 (NJ State Police) loading...

In regards to recruitment, it has been tough. Callahan says in recent years, the recruitment period only yields about one class. That's compared to years ago when the recruitment period would net anywhere from two to four State Police classes.

The NJSP application process opens April 3 and goes through May 5, 2023. Those candidates who are accepted would begin training at the beginning of next year and would likely graduate in the summer of 2024.

You can get more information at njtrooper.com.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.