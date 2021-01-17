Fortress New Jersey: Be cautious but don’t worry on inauguration week, FBI says

Following the Trump riot at the U.S. Capital and online threats of armed protests this week, law enforcement is increasing their presence in parts of Trenton and around official buildings in New Jersey.

George Crouch, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark Field Office, said as part of an effort to be over-prepared for any kind of situation, with the inauguration of President-elect Biden set to take place on Wednesday, security in the Garden State has been ramped up. He stressed, however, that New Jersey residents do not have any reason to feel nervous.

“I hope they have confidence in their federal, state, local, county officials, that we’re going to do the right thing and we will be out there working to protect them,” he said last week.

He is asking members of the public to stay extra vigilant for the next few days — and if they see something suspicious to contact authorities immediately.

“I would much rather have the public come forward with that suspicion than something happen," he said.

Crouch said people should report anything they think is suspicious by calling local police or the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ.

“There’s no daylight between the state and the FBI,” he said. “When that tip comes in to the state on this, it’s coming right to the FBI as well, as we will work that jointly."

Crouch declined to speculate on whether any foreign countries may be involved in posting threats of armed protests and other activities designed to cause confusion and concern.

“I don’t know how much they need to get involved. We’re doing a pretty good job right now internally of causing all kinds of dissent within the country,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have some folks here in the U.S. that are doing a pretty good job of messing things up.”

