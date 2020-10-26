The constant push to get Democrats to vote is working. And yes, that constant whine you hear on TV and on social media about registering to vote RIGHT NOW!! It’s your CIVIC DUTY!! You’ve got to DO IT!!! Get out the VOTE!! Register to VOTE!! Rock the VOTE!!! REGISTER NOW!!! Blah blah blah BLAH!!! — It’s all meant to encourage Democrats, especially young ones, to ring out the Trump! And ring in the BIDEN, breathlessly terming this THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION OF OUR LIVES!!!!

According to an article in NewJerseyGlobe.com, this tactic has been effective. Democrats have outvoted Republicans almost to 2-1 in New Jersey. The article says registered Democrats make up 49% of the total ballots recorded as received so far, while voters registered as Republicans are at only 25%. This trend that has continued for about two weeks. Even in county races, Democrats are beating Republicans to the ballot boxes in every county but Cape May, Ocean, Sussex and Warren counties.

Another sign that Republicans are lagging is that in two strong Republican counties, Morris and Monmouth, vote-by-mail ballots so far are coming in faster for Democrats than Republicans. Both counties have more registered Republicans than Democrats, yet in Morris, for example, 41% of the ballots that have been returned come from Democrats and only 34% from Republicans.

What’s the reason for this? If polls were overwhelmingly in favor of President Donald Trump, I could understand this. Republicans could assume their candidate is sure to win and therefore pull a tortoise and the hare act, assuming that they don’t have to vote. Are Republicans just being slow and lazy? Will they get there eventually? Or did the “Get out the vote” campaign put such a fire under Democrats behinds that they just couldn’t wait to get to the ballot boxes?

Either way, if you’re a Republican, be advised: Just like the lottery, you can’t win if you don’t play.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.