New Jersey is top 5 for selling on Amazon

Whether it’s a side hustle or a full time gig, a lot of people in New Jersey sell on Amazon.

According to roi-nj.com, there are more than 20,000 independent sellers on Amazon and a full 60% of Amazon sales are by those sellers. New Jersey has the fifth most of those independent sellers.

Of course, Amazon doesn’t do it for free; they take several cuts out of each transaction. They take a referral fee, a closing fee, and a fulfillment fee.

In a statement, Amazon said that the report highlights

the success of independent sellers in Amazon’s store and the innovations and partnerships helping drive their growth. We have been investing in the success of small businesses for the past 23 years, and together, we are building the most successful partnership in retail history. However, it is still Day 1 as we continue to challenge ourselves to invent and support even greater success for small businesses in the future.

The average annual average sales for a New Jersey independent seller is $375,000.

The top five categories for independent sellers are

Health and Personal Care

Home

Beauty

Grocery

Apparel

The states ahead of New Jersey for independent sellers are California, Florida, New York, and Texas. In independent sellers per capita, New Jersey is also fifth, but this time behind Wyoming, Florida, Utah and Delaware.

If you want to know more about independent sellers on Amazon, the report is here.

