New Jersey is one of the nicest states to delivery drivers

Despite our reputation, we’re nice in New Jersey, right? Maybe we’re not a “wave-at-everyone-you-see” type of nice, but, deep down, we’re basically nice people.

Now, at least in one area, a survey bears out our niceness. According to Regional Foundation Repair, when it comes to deliveries, few states are nicer than the Garden State; some stats:

🚚 New Jersey is the 5th nicest state for their delivery people in the U.S.

🚚 52% of New Jersey respondents said they always smile at delivery people, 52% always make eye contact with them, and 52% also said they have held a door to help a delivery person.

🚚 60% of New Jersey respondents said they are more generous tipping during the holiday season and 38% said they always tip 20% to food delivery people.

🚚 22% of New Jersey respondents know their mail person’s name.

Red Semi Truck. Caucasian Truck Driver Preparing For the Next Destination. welcomia loading...

Nationally,

🚚 Residents in Kentucky, Virginia, and Georgia are nicest to delivery people.

🚚 Residents in Kansas, Indiana, and Washington are the least nice to delivery people (so much for the myth of Midwestern friendliness).

🚚 Just 1 in 6 Americans know their mail person’s name.

🚚 Small gestures can go a long way, as 51% of Americans have held the door for a delivery person.

🚚 After having a good experience, 50% of Americans have made sure to leave a positive review for a delivery person.

🚚 When it comes to tipping, 75% of Americans tend to leave a 20% tip for food delivery people.

🚚 Delivery people in Louisville, KY, Nashville, TN, and Las Vegas, NV, are the most likely to experience kind customers.

Smederevac Smederevac loading...

Here’s the methodology:

In this study, we surveyed Americans in every state to find where people are the nicest to delivery people. We asked a variety of questions from how often they tip 20% and the kind gestures they do to thank their drivers to how often they make eye contact and smile at delivery drivers. We then awarded points to responses that represented kindness toward delivery people. This includes small gestures like smiling at them and big gestures like leaving cash tips.

