A couple of years ago I had the pleasure of a personal tour on a New Jersey spinach farm in Cranbury, Middlesex County. It was mid-May and the harvest was in full swing. A local farmer named Rob insisted I take a close look at what is one of New Jersey's biggest imports, spinach.

Our state is the third largest producer of spinach in the nation. The spinach grown here is cut and shipped to Boston and Canada, where it's bagged and sent throughout the country. The growing season for this crop starts at the beginning of the year and wraps up by late May and early June. This type of spinach is harvested in Texas in the dead of winter and higher elevations in Colorado in the heat of mid-summer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.