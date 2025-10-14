Starting in 2026, New Jersey schools will be required to teach Latino, Black, AAPI, and LGBTQ+ history. And while that’s progress, let’s be honest, it also feels a little like political pandering.

Singling out a few groups might look good on paper, but it’s performative if we’re still leaving so many people out. Why choose those particular groups? Is it because those are the groups whose butts Gov. Murphy feels he has to kiss in order to maintain his leftie legacy?

If we really want kids to understand all of New Jersey’s story, we need to include everyone who helped shape this state. Here are 10 groups whose history deserves a seat in the classroom, too.

Indigenous Tribes of New Jersey

The Lenape were the first New Jerseyans, living here long before colonization. Their culture, language, and forced displacement should be a cornerstone of New Jersey history, not an afterthought.

Jewish Americans

Jewish families helped build New Jersey’s cities after World War II, founded hospitals, and shaped neighborhoods from Newark to Lakewood. Their stories of immigration, survival, and community service are vital to the state’s identity.

Arab Americans

Paterson’s Arab-American community is one of the largest in the U.S., with deep roots in local politics, business, and food culture. Their story represents generations of entrepreneurship and resilience.

Italian Immigrants

Italians built unions, churches, and neighborhoods all across the state. They helped define what “New Jersey” means — from the food to the family values.

Polish and Slavic Communities

From factories in Bayonne to parishes in Wallington, these communities helped fuel New Jersey’s industrial growth and preserved traditions that still thrive today.

Women of New Jersey

Not just the well-known names. Everyday women who taught, organized, ran small businesses, and fought for equal rights deserve to be part of our shared story.

People with Disabilities

New Jersey has been home to major advocates for accessibility and disability rights, yet students rarely learn about the movement that changed workplaces and schools for everyone.

Who Rebuilt Here

Thousands of survivors made New Jersey home after the war, building businesses and synagogues and creating lives out of unthinkable loss. Their strength and optimism are part of the state’s fabric.

Caribbean and Haitian Americans

These communities brought vibrant culture, faith, and leadership to Essex and Union counties, helping redefine what it means to be “New Jersey proud.”

Refugees and New Immigrants

From Syrian to Ukrainian to Central American families, today’s immigrants are writing the next chapter of New Jersey’s history. Their stories belong in the classroom, not just in the news.