Murphy’s new history curriculum for NJ schools is as phony as it gets

Murphy’s new history curriculum for NJ schools is as phony as it gets

Photo by Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash

Starting in 2026, New Jersey schools will be required to teach Latino, Black, AAPI, and LGBTQ+ history. And while that’s progress, let’s be honest, it also feels a little like political pandering.

Singling out a few groups might look good on paper, but it’s performative if we’re still leaving so many people out. Why choose those particular groups? Is it because those are the groups whose butts Gov. Murphy feels he has to kiss in order to maintain his leftie legacy?

If we really want kids to understand all of New Jersey’s story, we need to include everyone who helped shape this state. Here are 10 groups whose history deserves a seat in the classroom, too.

Read More: Yankee Doodle Tap Room is one of America's 25 Most Historic Bars

Photo by The New York Public Library on Unsplash
loading...

Indigenous Tribes of New Jersey

The Lenape were the first New Jerseyans, living here long before colonization. Their culture, language, and forced displacement should be a cornerstone of New Jersey history, not an afterthought.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
loading...

Jewish Americans

Jewish families helped build New Jersey’s cities after World War II, founded hospitals, and shaped neighborhoods from Newark to Lakewood. Their stories of immigration, survival, and community service are vital to the state’s identity.

Photo by Karthik B K on Unsplash
loading...

Arab Americans

Paterson’s Arab-American community is one of the largest in the U.S., with deep roots in local politics, business, and food culture. Their story represents generations of entrepreneurship and resilience.

Canva/ TSM Illustrations
loading...

Italian Immigrants

Italians built unions, churches, and neighborhoods all across the state. They helped define what “New Jersey” means — from the food to the family values.

Slavic Union of Slavic Rodnover Communities
loading...

Polish and Slavic Communities

From factories in Bayonne to parishes in Wallington, these communities helped fuel New Jersey’s industrial growth and preserved traditions that still thrive today.

Photo by Bence Halmosi on Unsplash
loading...

Women of New Jersey

Not just the well-known names. Everyday women who taught, organized, ran small businesses, and fought for equal rights deserve to be part of our shared story.

Photo by Zachary Kyra-Derksen on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations
loading...

People with Disabilities

New Jersey has been home to major advocates for accessibility and disability rights, yet students rarely learn about the movement that changed workplaces and schools for everyone.

Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
loading...

Who Rebuilt Here

Thousands of survivors made New Jersey home after the war, building businesses and synagogues and creating lives out of unthinkable loss. Their strength and optimism are part of the state’s fabric.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
loading...

Caribbean and Haitian Americans

These communities brought vibrant culture, faith, and leadership to Essex and Union counties, helping redefine what it means to be “New Jersey proud.”

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images
loading...

Refugees and New Immigrants

From Syrian to Ukrainian to Central American families, today’s immigrants are writing the next chapter of New Jersey’s history. Their stories belong in the classroom, not just in the news.

New Jersey at different points in world history

 

Filed Under: NJ schools
Categories: Judi & EJ, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM