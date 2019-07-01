New Jersey high on Ashley Madison ‘cheater’s’ List

Take with a grain of salt because it comes from Ashley Madison, but apparently New Jersey is home to a lot of infidelity. If you’re not familiar with Ashley Madison, it’s a website for married people to find other married people to cheat on their spouses with, so I guess they would know where the cheating is happening.

According to Ashley Madison and reported by Maxim, they compiled an “Infidelity Hotlist,” tracing the number of new signups from each locality on a per capita basis. Newark ranked second in the nation for cheaters, trailing only Orlando, FL. The biggest cities did not have the most cheaters per capita, however; following Orlando and Newark are St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Fremont, CA.

Ashley Madison, who’s motto is: “Life is Short, Have an Affair,” says that they have 60 million registered worldwide. You might remember them from the massive data hack they suffered a few years ago that made all their personal client info public. I guess they’ve gotten back in the game, but I can’t see anyone actually trusting them now, not that I would ever use their services.

By the way, it's worth mentioning Florida has four of the top 14 cheating hotspots on the list.

