New Jersey has a secret restaurant that was named one of the best in America

Think you've been to every restaurant in the Garden State? (That would be quite a feat) But think again. I just came across one that might be the most intriguing (or baffling) in the state.

New Jersey apparently has a secret restaurant. I know what you're thinking, but trust me, it really is a secret.

USA Today released their list of some of the best restaurants in America and one of the New Jersey spots on that list was Sushi By Sea.

I had never heard of this place, but the review left by USA Today had me completely hooked. This place has no signs, no address on their socials and no parking lot.

Apparently, they only have 12 seats and only serve two rounds of customers per night.

Is that not thrilling enough for you? Get this, according to USA Today they're "Led by an anonymous sushi chef who goes only by the name of Cris."

So not only is the restaurant itself kept on the down low, but the chef himself is too. And for it to make the list of one of the best restaurants in America, you'd think the chef would want some recognition.

On their website, you can make a reservation, or become a member. You can only get the address to the place by making a reservation. And with only 12 seats in the place and limited clientele, I'd say you're going to have trouble getting a reservation.

But if you do find a way to get in the joint, the place evidently has amazing sushi.

Who knew a restaurant in New Jersey of all places could be a secret? I wonder if you're able to talk about your experience there.

The restaurant is located somewhere in Bergen County.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

