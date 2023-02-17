New Jersey film looking for locals to be extras

Are you ready for your close up? Ok, so you probably won’t get a close up, but you could be in a film being shot in New Jersey.

As reported by New Jersey Stage, Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for extras for a film to be shot in March/April in Middletown.

They are seeking people to portray high school students (ages 18+, all genders, ethnicities), teachers, parents, neighbors, including people of all body types, ages, people w/ disabilities, twins, etc).

That’s a pretty wide net; it sounds like just about anybody could be an extra for this project.

The project is described as a high school movie musical feature film from Paramount Pictures.

From New Jersey Stage: “We would love to find local talent to work in scenes filming in their own area,” said Grant Wilfley, president of Grant Wilfley Casting, Inc.

Film crew and cameraman. SahinDamar loading...

Grant Wilfley Casting has worked on a wide range of high-profile projects, including films such as "Joker," "The Irishman," and "The Wolf of Wall Street," as well as television shows such as "Boardwalk Empire," "The Deuce," “Succession” and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

They have also worked on numerous commercials and music videos.

Anyone interested in appearing in the film should email their name, phone number, recent picture, height, weight, and clothing & shoe sizes, and confirmation they are 18 or older (or age if under 18) to hsmovie@gwcnyc.com. Write “NJ Local” in the subject line of the email.

