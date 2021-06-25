New Jersey correctional officer swims 300 yards to save boater

After a boat sank off the Jersey Shore on Monday, a New Jersey correctional police officer stepped up to prevent a tragedy.

Officer Chad Ammerman was off duty when a local resident alerted him that he heard the cries of a man floating in the open water.

Turns out that the 82-year-old victim had been floating for three hours before his calls for help were heard.

Officer Ammerman called 9-1-1, then searched for a floatation device.

Finding a cooler on the beach, he emptied it and then swam 300 yards with the cooler in tow to reach the victim. Then the officer dragged the victim who clung to the cooler 40 yards toward shore when a boat picked them up.

Officer Chad Ammerman is an outstanding example of the professionalism and heroism of NJ's correctional officers and members of PBA Local 105. Thank you for what you do every day.

Read the full story from the submission to our site here.

If you have a #BlueFriday submission about an officer who should be recognized and honored, please click on the #BlueFriday link and fill out the form. This is a weekly tradition that I started in 2015 and for the past six years, I've been proud to uphold it to honor the heroes of Law Enforcement.

Remember, there's a thin line between civilization and savagery...and that line is Blue.

