One of the things we all miss the most is the experience of live music. Well, plans have been made here in Jersey to get back to live shows. Are you ready for it and who do you want to see?

We're not the only ones getting back. This past weekend California tested the waters for us.Vax Live was one of the first concerts in the country post COVID. It played to an audience of 20,000 first responders. It was a vaccine awareness and advocacy benefit in Southern California starring the Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vidder, J Balvin and H.E.R. The crowd was fully vaccinated and socially distanced.

This made me think, what concert do you want first here in Jersey? We have some concerts on the books at PNC Bank Arts Center, the BB&T Pavilion, the Hard Rock in Atlantic City, the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and MetLife Stadium.

It's not clear if these venues are going to follow Cali's lead and require proof of vaccination or offer rapid COVID-19 testing onsite.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, will move outdoors again this summer this time to the Suneagles Golf Club in Eatontown. The Concerts on the Green series runs May 14 to Aug. 26. The lineup includes Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Almost Queen, Citizen Cope, Max Weinberg, Bobby Bandiera, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers and Judy Collins.

In August, MetLife Stadium will host Guns N' Roses on Aug. 5 (indoors) and Lady Gaga on Aug. 19. Kenny Chesney, who was scheduled for Aug. 21, has postponed until 2022. There may be separate entrances for people who have been fully vaccinated that's TBA:

PNC Bank Arts Center

• Saturday, May 29: 5 Seconds of Summer

• Friday, June 11: Thomas Rhett

• Monday, July 12: Backstreet Boys

• Thursday, July 15: Chicago

• Friday, July 16: Black Crowes

• Tuesday, July 20: Dave Matthews Band

• Friday, July 23: Chris Stapleton

• Saturday, July 24: Megadeath & Lamb of God

• Tuesday, July 27: Matchbox Twenty

• Monday, August 2: Doobie Brothers

• Tuesday, August 3: Rod Stewart

• Saturday, August 7: Kidz Bop

• Friday, August 13: Daryl Hall & John Oates

• Saturday, August 14: Goo Goo Dolls

• Sunday, August 15: Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire

• Saturday, August 28: James Taylor

• Wednesday, September 1: Alanis Morissette

Count Basie Center for the Arts Concerts on the Green

• Friday, May 14* / Saturday, May 15*: Bobby Bandiera – Runnin’ Down A Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty

• Friday, May 21 / Saturday May 22: Citizen Cope

• Saturday May 29 / Sunday May 30: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

• Weds June 2*, Thurs June 3* / Fri June 4*: Brian Fallon

• Saturday, June 5 – 5PM* / 8PM*: Almost Queen

• Thursday, June 10*: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers (6/11 SOLD OUT)

• Saturday, June 12*: Get The Led Out

• Sunday, June 13: Get The Led Out

• Wednesday, June 16: Judy Collins

• Thursday, June 17: CSNSongs: Celebrating the Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

• Saturday, June 19: Almost Queen

• Friday, July 2: Brian Kirk & The Jirks: That 70’s Show

• Friday July 9 / Saturday July 10: Grace Potter

• Friday, July 16 / Saturday July 17: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

• Friday, July 23 / Saturday July 24: Jorma Kaukonen (Hot Tuna)

• Sunday, July 25: Marc Cohn

• Friday, July 30: Dar Williams

• Saturday, July 31: Comedian Steve Treviño

• Sunday, August 1: Destination Motown, starring the Soul Cruisers

• Saturday, August 14: Comedian Chris Distefano

• Thursday, August 26: The Weight Band

BB&T Pavilion

• Friday, June 25: Dave Matthews Band

• Saturday, June 26: Dave Matthews Band

• Saturday, July 10: Chris Stapleton

• Tuesday, July 13: Black Crowes

• Thursday, July 15: Backstreet Boys

• Saturday, July 17: Chicago with Rick Springsfield

• Thursday, July 22: Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers

• Monday, July 26: Megadeath & Lamb of God

• Wednesday, August 4: Doobie Brothers

• Thursday, August 12: Jimmy Buffett

• Thursday, August 19: Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire

• Sunday, August 25: James Taylor & Jackson Browne

• Monday, August 26: Alanis Morrissette

• Tuesday, August 27: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell

• Saturday, September 4: Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor

Thank you to NJ.com for their reporting. Be safe and enjoy!

