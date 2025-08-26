You know how your very young kid, or maybe your little niece or nephew, once said something so adorable that you ended up remembering it forever?

I feel like that’s going to be the case with one of my best friend’s nieces.

I’ve known Sara since we were kids ourselves. She has a niece named Ryleigh who is three years old.

Ryleigh’s parents were talking to her about an upcoming trip from Baltimore to New Jersey, and they explained that from Delaware to Cape May, Ryleigh would be riding on a ferry.

Being three, of course, she heard ‘ferry’ as ‘fairy’ and got super excited, exclaiming, “I can’t WAIT to see her cute little wings!”

Yes, Ryleigh fully believed she would be riding on the back of a fairy across the water. Bless her heart.

Watermelon, High Risk Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Weird things kids believe

With that in mind, we asked on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show about the crazy things people believed as kids.

For me, as the older sibling, it was my job to torture my sister, Kendall, and convince her that she was adopted.

My co-host Jeff Deminski’s older brother had him convinced that if he accidentally ate a watermelon seed, he would die of poisoning within minutes.

Is it safe to eat a watermelon seed?

I, on the other hand, was traumatized about watermelon seeds due to an episode of "Rugrats."

You’ll be happy to know that you should be safe. Callers had plenty of their own.

There was the woman whose mom told her as a child that if she stirred pudding in the wrong direction, it would uncook itself.

Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Another woman who explained to her adopted son that he was adopted had to deal with him at four years old, thinking he was ‘a doctor.’ He told everyone.

Our own news anchor, Rick Rickman, admitted that when he was a kid, he was under the impression that self-flushing toilets were operated by some stranger watching to see when you’re done.

Then there was the guy whose daughters were convinced that if they didn’t hold their breath when he drove by a cemetery, they would become possessed by a spirit. The dad, you know… being a dad, would drive as slow as possible to torture them just a little bit.

Another caller was convinced for years that night school was attended by kids his age whose parents worked a night shift.

Quicksand Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

I want to laugh at these cute, gullible kid stories, but I have no room to flex.

When I was a kid, I truly believed I would have to deal with quicksand many more times in my life than I have. Which, by the way, is zero.

Hoping to keep that streak going.

Did Anyone Watch These TV Shows in the 1980s and 1990s? While you might think “watching while distracted” is a modern habit, even back in the day the TV was just… there, humming along while you did other things. These were the shows that weren’t exactly “must-see TV,” more like “might-see TV” — part of the culture, but you had to wonder: who was actually watching? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈