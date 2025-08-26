You will laugh at the wild things people used to believe as kids
You know how your very young kid, or maybe your little niece or nephew, once said something so adorable that you ended up remembering it forever?
I feel like that’s going to be the case with one of my best friend’s nieces.
I’ve known Sara since we were kids ourselves. She has a niece named Ryleigh who is three years old.
Ryleigh’s parents were talking to her about an upcoming trip from Baltimore to New Jersey, and they explained that from Delaware to Cape May, Ryleigh would be riding on a ferry.
Being three, of course, she heard ‘ferry’ as ‘fairy’ and got super excited, exclaiming, “I can’t WAIT to see her cute little wings!”
Yes, Ryleigh fully believed she would be riding on the back of a fairy across the water. Bless her heart.
Weird things kids believe
With that in mind, we asked on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show about the crazy things people believed as kids.
For me, as the older sibling, it was my job to torture my sister, Kendall, and convince her that she was adopted.
My co-host Jeff Deminski’s older brother had him convinced that if he accidentally ate a watermelon seed, he would die of poisoning within minutes.
Is it safe to eat a watermelon seed?
I, on the other hand, was traumatized about watermelon seeds due to an episode of "Rugrats."
You’ll be happy to know that you should be safe. Callers had plenty of their own.
There was the woman whose mom told her as a child that if she stirred pudding in the wrong direction, it would uncook itself.
Another woman who explained to her adopted son that he was adopted had to deal with him at four years old, thinking he was ‘a doctor.’ He told everyone.
Our own news anchor, Rick Rickman, admitted that when he was a kid, he was under the impression that self-flushing toilets were operated by some stranger watching to see when you’re done.
Then there was the guy whose daughters were convinced that if they didn’t hold their breath when he drove by a cemetery, they would become possessed by a spirit. The dad, you know… being a dad, would drive as slow as possible to torture them just a little bit.
Another caller was convinced for years that night school was attended by kids his age whose parents worked a night shift.
I want to laugh at these cute, gullible kid stories, but I have no room to flex.
When I was a kid, I truly believed I would have to deal with quicksand many more times in my life than I have. Which, by the way, is zero.
Hoping to keep that streak going.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.