Today is National Dog Day and what better way to celebrate than with pictures of our dogs. The bond between us humans and our canine friends is unmatched. We asked you to send up your through the app and after hundreds and hundreds of great shots, here are the ones we chose to share. We really wish we could show them all to you. We already know that here at New Jersey 101.5 we have the best listeners, and now we know that they have some of the coolest dogs too. If you have your dogs near by, hug them close as you take a look at these adorable pups.

