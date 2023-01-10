New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog.

If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs.

This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot dog territory. Bergen, Essex, Union and Middlesex counties and even the counties to the west in Morris and Warren take their wieners pretty seriously.

Via Hackensack Hotdogs on Facebook

In Essex and Union and parts of Middlesex is where you'll find the famous Italian hot dog. Well, famous in that area.

Other parts of the state and the world don't even know what that is. My friend from Union County found that hard to believe! Needless to say, hot dogs are a real food favorite in North Jersey.

Via Hackensack Hotdogs on Facebook

There is a new dog in town. Hackensack Hotdogs. It's in downtown Hackensack and they specialize in hot dogs.

It's opening soon at the former site of Mangia Mangia at the intersection on State and Essex Streets in Hackensack.

Via Hackensack Hotdogs on Facebook

Four guys with deep-rooted ties to the city wanted to bring Texas-style deep-fried wieners with fresh toppings to the area.

The menu is mouthwatering and includes a breakfast dog with bacon egg and cheese on a wiener and a Philly Dog with steak and cheese on top.

Via Hackensack Hotdogs on Facebook

You can add or skip the peppers and onions. They even have one inspired by a Filipino dish with garlic rice and a fried egg.

You can get sack packs with up to 20 hot dogs to go. No exact opening date is set, but it promises to be very soon. Can't wait!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

