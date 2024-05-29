‘Nerds’ unite! A NJ cast reunion you won’t want to miss

“Revenge of the Nerds” is one of the most iconic movies to come out of the 80s. Now the cast is about to reunite in New Jersey and you can meet them.

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is taking place August 9, 10, and 11, 2024 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison and will be making this reunion happen.

Side note for millennials, remember the show “Lizzie McGuire”? Her dad “Sam” is part of this reunion:

And the rest of the “Nerds” cast that will be attending:

Since moving the convention to the Edison area, NJ Horror Con has really stepped up its guest list with some solid horror and pop culture reunions.

Their Spring 2024 show was very successful with the “Hocus Pocus” reunion.

This August show not only has the “Nerds” reunion, but on the horror end of it, a “Night of the Demons” reunion

and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 5” reunion as well.

Other guests that have been announced are:

Bill Moseley

CJ Graham

Brett Wagner

Ryan Lambert

Andrew Gower

Keith Coogan

Maia Brewton

Ken Foree

Nicholas King

Lar Park Lincoln

Jeff Lieberman

For more information like tickets, hotel, and guest announcements, click HERE.

