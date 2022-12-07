A Neptune Township woman stole more than $146,000 over the course of five years from her then-employer, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Jodi Vanaman, 47, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, in relation to numerous incidents that allegedly occurred from 2016 to 2021.

A referral from Neptune City police led to an investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau.

As an office manager for All Coast Service, a heating and air conditioning company in Neptune City, Vanaman made unauthorized purchases using company credit cards and accounts, to benefit herself and a relative, according to the prosecutor's office.

Vanaman turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information related to this case or defendant is asked to contact MCPO Detective Debra Bassinder at 800-533-7443, or Neptune City Police Department Detective Andrew Hallgring at 732-775-1615.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

